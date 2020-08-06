Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Contract rebel Bernard Morrison retained as YANGA sack 14 players

Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison survived a massive overhaul at Tanzanian giants Young Africans after fourteen players were shown the exit door.



The former Ashantigold forward who has been in the news for all the bad reasons was retained by the club even though he was reported to have signed for only six months when he joined the club in January.



Morrison's clash with Police in Tanzania last week was believed to be a way of earning a bad boy reputation which will force the club to let him leave.



The winger is also rumoured to have penned a deal in principle with rivals Simba FC.



Despite all the bad news surrounding the player, he escaped the overhaul while 14 others, including club captain Papy Tshishimbi have been released.



YANGA secured CAF Champions League qualification after finishing second in the Tanzanian topflight league, and are bent on keeping some key players including Morrison.



The 27-year-old joined the Tanzanian giants from South African side Orlando Pirates in 2020.

