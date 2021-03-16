Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Contract impasse between Croatian side HNK Sibenik and Prince Ampem deepens

Ghanaian winger, Prince Ampem

Croatian top-flight side HNK Sibenik have offered an improved contract to Ghanaian winger Prince Ampem but he is yet to sign it, footballghana.com can exclusively report.



Ampem,21, joined his current club from WAFA in 2018. This season, he has scored four goals and delivered three assists in 21 league matches.



The club, footballghana.com understands, submitted their new offer a long time ago but are yet to agree the deal with Ampem's agent.



His current contract ends in June 2021 and his refusal to sign could mean an exit in the summer. Footballghana.com understands that the player would be willing to sign an extension but on better terms.



Ampem is yet to feature for the Black Stars.