Continue to protect us in heaven - Atsu’s children's request to their father

Sports News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The children of the late Christian Atsu paid an emotional tribute to their late father by asking him to continue to protect them while in heaven.



Joseph Christian, Godwin and Abigail who are the children of the former Black Stars player lost their father in the earthquake which struck Turkey on February 6.



In a tribute that was read on their behalf at the final funeral rites of their father, the children expressed how they missed their father and wished he was around to make them smile.



The children also made one request to their father to continue to look upon them on earth.



“We missed you, dad.



“You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become. You always made us smile and filled us with strength.



“Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love. Now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us.



“Thanks for being our dad. We will always love and miss you. Rest well, dad,” the tribute from Atsu’s children read.



Watch videos from Atsu’s funeral below:





























JNA/WA