Sports News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Construction of Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Project in full swing

Work on Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Academy project is moving smoothly with Ghanaian based company K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited working around the clock to finish the work within the projected timeframe.



The club on June 22, 2020, signed an agreement with the local construction firm for them to start the early works on the project.



Turkish firm, Prefabex Limited will take over and are expected to complete the project in 6 weeks time.



The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.