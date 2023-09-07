Construction of 500-seater mini-stadium at Bui underway

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bui Power Authority (BPA) has cut the sod for the construction of a mini sports stadium at Bui in the Banda district in Bono region.



The 500-seater mini stadium is expected to be completed in 15 months.



Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony last Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, noted that the move was in line with the talent development programme his outfit introduced in 2022.



The programme also aims at nurturing the football potentials in Bui and its environs.



He said, "The spirit of fostering an even stronger bond bwtween the communities affected by our projects and the Bui Power Authority, we introduced the Bui Power Authority Talent Development programme in the year 2022."



"This initiative was designed to nurture the potential of our youth through football. This we believe reflects our commitment to corporate and social responsibility and community engagement," the CEO of Bui Power Authority added.



The 500-seater facility, when completed will have a VIP seating area, flood lights, changing rooms, offices, car parking space, among other features.



Speaking at the event, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, entreated the contractor to recruit the locals in the construction of the mini stadium. This, she said, will create job opportunities for the locals in Bui.



The minister also called on BPA and all relevant stakeholders to consider adding female football players to the programme in order to promote women's football.



SA/KPE