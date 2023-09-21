Consistent disqualification of persons who contest a sitting GFA president is not good for the association – Cudjoe Fianoo

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo has reacted to the disqualification of George Afriyie from contesting the 2023 presidential election of the GFA.



According to Mr. Fianoo, the continued disqualification of persons who attempt to contest a sitting president is not good and tarnishes the image of the association.



“Football people need to take a critical look at our electioneering process and see whether we will need some reforms. Personally, I feel that if anyone feels shortchanged in a way, the individual should test the law, and let's see. However, I also feel that if any individual did the wrong by not submitting the required documents then the law as it is should take its course.



“But we must take a look at why consistently any individual intending to contest a sitting FA President is disqualified. This is not good for our association,” Cudjoe Fianoo said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The GHALCA chairman continued, “Going forward we must make the necessary reforms to ensure that any recognised member intending to contest will not go through that ordeal. This is not good for the image of the Association.”



Following his failed appeal to overturn his disqualification, George Afriyie is reportedly going to CAS to seek redress.