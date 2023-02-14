Conquering Stars of Ghana unveils squad ahead of 2023 Africa Sports Festival

Other Sports of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

The Conquering Stars of Ghana, an American Football club under the supervision of Titans of Africa has released it's National team squad ahead of the biggest maiden Africa Sports Festival.



The squad becomes the official team of Ghana to participate in the tournament scheduled from 1st to 12th March, 2023 in Ghana.



The team includes 20 players and 4 experienced technical officials.



The players are, Ryan Glover, Mashkur Omari, Prince Atakora, Reindorf Nikoi, Osei Safo, Manfred Bonsu, Jonathan Bassaw, Arku, Andy Laryea and Ernest Atta.



The others are Pius Addovor, Emmanuel Agbetor, Faisal Mukaila, Maxwell Amoako, Jojoe Asare, Emmanuel Debrah, Sapati, Sherif Brown, Emmanuel Amanor and Mohammed Awal.



The technical officials also comprised of Chadwick Louisville, Mohammed Osman Nkosi, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and David Grimes.



Addressing the media at the unveiling ceremony yesterday in Accra, the president, Director of Operations at Titans of Africa, Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi stated that the selections of the final squad was based on strict NFL standards.



"We went to a lot of regions in the country to select these players, we went to Wa, Takoradi, Akosombo, Volta region and other regions. I am sure that the selections we made is very tactical and I am confident.



"So when you talk about the selections, off course, the game uses the brain. I perceive the American football to be 80% mental and 20% physical. So we make sure we consider the mental and agility of the players we are putting on board," he stated.



He, however, mentioned that the objectives of the sport is centered on creating more developments across the country, which falls in line with the missions of Titans of Africa.



He also acknowledged the minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yusif, institutions across the country and all stakeholders as well.



"I want to thank the sports minister for his support over the years, the Titans of Africa and all who have supported the mission," he said.



Nigeria and Cote D'Ivoire have been billed to partake in the 2023 NFL Africa Sports festival.



It is expected to attract world class American Football players with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and others in attendance.