Congress approves GHC12,000 monthly allowance for GFA President

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will receive a monthly allowance of GHC 12,000. The Adhoc Compensation Committee of the Ghana Football Association proposed 12,000 monthly allowance for the President of the association and it has been approved at today's Congress held at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.



Meanwhile the Vice President of the Association will laugh to the bank to cash GHC 7,000 every month, while the other 10 members of the Executive Council will receive a monthly allowance of GHC 4,000



This means that Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the GFA will receive a whooping GHc 12,000 monthly allowance, with the Vice President Mark Addo taking home Ghc 7,000 and the Executive Council member receiving Ghc 4000 each.





