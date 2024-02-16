Confusion hits Raphael Dwamena's funeral as sister announces new date for funeral

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports emerging from the funeral rites of late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena suggest that the player’s family and his wife are not on the same page.



An Onua FM report that cites the sister of the footballer as the source indicates that the family of Dwamena clashed with his wife at the Transitions Funeral Homes.



The disagreement that delayed the arrival of the body at the event grounds was over the provision of a shroud for the body of the late Black Stars striker.



It is reported that his wife insisted that her shroud be used for the body but the family were adamant, reiterating that it is their duty to buy the final clothes for their departed relative.



Onua FM reports that while the official funeral flier mentioned Friday, 16 February 2024 as the date for the funeral, the sister of Dwamena has confirmed that the family will hold their funeral on a different date.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb’s Joseph Adamafio reports that after a long delay, the funeral activities have commenced following the arrival of the body.



The body of the 28-year-old footballer has been laid in state for file past at the Adjiringano Astro Turf in Accra.



The Ghanaian striker passed away tragically after suffering a heart seizure on the pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhine's game against Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023.



He was enjoying his best season in football since 2017/2018 when he scored 21 goals in 51 games for FC Zurich. Dwamena, before his devastating passing, scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 12 games in the 2023/2024 season.



He joined Egnatia in January 2023 on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal. He scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 24 games in his first six months at the club.



