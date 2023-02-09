Confirmed reports and u-turns: The lowdown on the Christian Atsu situation

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

It has been a whirlwind four days for Ghanaians particularly the family and loved ones of footballer Christian Atsu owing to the report and misreport on his situation.



The contradicting reports from the situation have created apprehension and uneasy calm in the country with doubts now growing about whether the winger has been rescued from the rubble after he was trapped or he is still there.



As the confusion continues on the situation, GhanaWeb brings you the lowdown of the confirmed and unconfirmed reports from the evolving situation.



Confirmed



Atsu trapped in Turkey earthquake



That Christian Atsu has been caught in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria on Monday is in no doubt.



It has been established that Atsu was on the ninth floor of a 15-story building in Hatay, one of the hardest-hit cities in Turkey.



It has also been confirmed that Atsu was trapped alongside some of his Hatayspor teammates and the technical director of the team on Monday, February 6, 2023.



On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, there was confirmation from a trusted journalist on the beat and the vice president of the club that Christian Atsu has been found and hurried to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.



Hatayspor Manager Mustafa Özat told the press that “I just had another meeting. Christian Atsu was taken to the hospital with injuries.



This confirmation was corroborated by the Ghana ambassador to Turkey who stated that she has been briefed that Atsu has been found and sent to a hospital.



Francisca Ashietey-Odunton said, “I am just getting information from the president of the Ghana Association in Turkey that Atsu has been found in Hatay.”



Christian Atsu’s twin sister also indicated the family has been informed about the situation and are happy that Atsu has been found.



“I received a call from his agent around 6 am this morning that he has been found and taken to the hospital. We thank God though but I want to hear his voice before I calm down," she said.



“I am preparing to leave for Turkey. I want to see the extent of the injury he has sustained" adding that “these past few hours have not been easy, it has been tears and prayers to God."



His Ghanaian agent also confirmed it and went ahead to grant interviews to international media outlets.



The u-turns



Barely 24 hours after the good news swept across the country, doubts began to emerge as efforts to try to locate Christian Atsu in any of the hospitals attending to the victims proved futile.



As the doubts grew, there was a statement from the coach and club doctor, and manager that the person who was supposedly found is not Christian Atsu.



Kahveci, who is the team doctor of the club Atsu plays for, on Wednesday, said both the player and sporting director, Taner Savut are still yet to be found.



“When we heard the news that “he was taken to Dortyol Hospital”, we especially went and looked, but it was not there. At the moment, we accept that [the sporting director] Taner Savut and Christian Atsu were not found, unfortunate,” he said.



His agent Nana Sechere also went back on his earlier word and stated that they are still looking for Atsu.



What’s the latest



Nana Sechere has traveled to Turkey to join the Hatayspor team working fervently to find Atsu.



He tweeted on Thursday, February 9, 2023, Atsu that until Atsu is found he will be offering no media interview.



“I am currently in Istanbul. The situation remains the same, Christian Atsu is yet to be found. Unless I see Christian or speak with him, I have no further updates,” he posted.



His twin sister has also petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter and help rescue her brother.



“He (Pres. Akufo-Addo) should come in the search of my twin brother because now where I am I don’t know whether he’s found or not because he can’t be found in any hospital now,” she pleaded.



Watch the full story about Christian Atsu being trapped in the rubble













