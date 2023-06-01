Confirmed: Lionel Messi to leave PSG

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Paris Saint-German manager, Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi's chapter at the French club is all but over.



Galtier said the Argentine will play his last game in PSG colours on Saturday, June 3, when they face Clermont Foot at Parc des Princes.



Speaking ahead of the game, he embraced the privilege of coaching arguably the best player in football history.



“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont”.



Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 as a free agent signing a two-year deal. He will depart as a free agent after talks to renew his deal fell through.



Messi's PSG career did not go as planned as he faced two successive elimination from the UEFA Champions League, got booed by the fans at some point, and two Coupe de France eliminations in a row.



He won two Ligue One titles and French Super Cup during his two-year stay in France.



Reports claim that Messi is interested in returning to his boyhood club Barcelona, where he chalked the majority of his success as a footballer, for his second and final spell.





