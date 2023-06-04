Confirmed: Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Real Madrid have confirmed that club legend Karim Benzema will leave the club at the end of the current season after 14 years of service.



The European giants in a statement issued on Sunday, June 4, 2023, stated that the two parties agreed to go their separate ways.



The club labelled Benzama as one of the greatest players to have ever donned the famous white shirt.



"Real Madrid C. F. and our captain @KarimBenzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player for our club. Real Madrid want to show their gratitude and all their love to one of our greatest legends."



The French forward is expected to address the fans on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in a press conference.



Benzema won 24 titles during his time at Real Madrid including five UEFA Champions League titles.



Reports claim he will join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad who have offered him a 100 million euros a-year contract.





