Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

footballghana.com

Conference League: Kasim Adams scores in extra time to send Basel to semis

Ghanaian international Kasim Adams was the hero for FC Basel as he scored the winning goal in extra time to take them through to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The on-loan defender from Hoffenheim scored his first-ever European competition goal of his career, propelling Basel into the final four of the tournament.

Basel's win came after a tough battle against a strong OGC Nice side in the quarter-finals. Despite conceding an early goal, Basel refused to give up and fought hard to equalize in the 87th minute, thanks to Jean-Kévin Augustin.

With the game going into extra time, Basel's resilience paid off as Kasim Adams scored a fantastic header, directing the ball into the bottom corner to secure the win for his team.

The victory marks Basel's first appearance in a European semi-finals since 2013.

They will now face Italian side Fiorentina in the next round of the tournament.

Black Meteors midfielder Emmanuel Essiam was a late substitute.