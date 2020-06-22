Sports News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Complacency killing Ghanaian footballers – Abdul Salam

Bankroller of Division One League side, New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu has shared that Ghanaian players are unable to reach their full potentials because of complacency.



According to him, self-satisfaction has become a chronic disease for many footballers in the country and for that matter, killing talents in Ghana.



In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, he said, “Most of the Ghanaian players are very lazy. When they are able to travel outside to continue their footballing career, they become complacent and think they have made it. They don’t set targets for themselves, keeps enjoying luxurious life and before they realize they become rusty”



He cited his former employee Asiedu Attobrah as a clear example.



“Asiedu Attobrah gained recognition by K.V Kortrijk in Belgium after having a great season in 2015 with Edubiase. When he arrived in Belgium, instead of him having worked hard to gain a position in the starting lineup he became totally complacent thinking he has reached his self-actualization stage. He terminated his contract without my knowledge (not even his agent) and came back to Ghana” he said.

