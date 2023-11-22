Comoros President congratulates team for beating Ghana in 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Comoros Island, Azali Assoumani, has congratulated the Comoros national team for beating Black Stars of Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Comoros who are now leaders of Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Comoros scored the only goal in the match in the 43rd minute when Myziane Maolida seized a solo opportunity, receiving the ball from the midfield and scoring, marking Comoros' second consecutive win against the Black Stars.



To celebrate their win, President Azali Assoumani commended his team for their exceptional performance against Ghana.



The Comoros President stated, "Congratulations to #Coelacanthes - brilliant and victorious against the Black Stars of Ghana. Two matches, and two victories to take the lead in Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. You are the pride of the Comorian people." #Veripiya



Despite the loss, the Black Stars maintain three points after two rounds of games, while Comoros assumes the top position in the group with four points from two matches.







JNA/NOQ