Sports News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Come out and tell the world if I have taken a bribe from you before - Paa Kwesi Fabin

Former Black Starlets coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has dared any footballer or football agent who claims to have induced him with money for selection to provide evidence of same.



Coach Fabin, who handled Ghana's U-17, the Black Starlets for close to seven years suffered several bribery allegations regarding player selection during his time with the national team, Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, etc.



One of the persons who accused him of being a bribe-taker was former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala'.



The player made those allegations after Fabin was appointed as the coach for the Porcupines Warriors after the exit of Steve Pollack.



"What I know is that human beings can change at any time because for what I know of Paa Kwesi is that he's not a good coach but I don't know if he is a changed person now, "Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala' alleged on Kumasi based Silver FM.



Setting the records straight in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi based Pure FM, coach Fabin said Kwadwo Poku couldn't state if he himself has paid a bribe to him before so he is daring anyone who has induced him with money before to come out.



"I have never taken a bribe before. I challenge anyone to come out. Kwadwo Poku 'Mahala' couldn't single himself out as someone who has paid a bribe to me before."

