Come out and rally behind Team Ghana tomorrow - Coach Gaisah

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Team Ghana gears up for a momentous day at the African Games tomorrow, Athletics Coach Ignisious Gaisah has called on Ghanaians to show unwavering support for the athletes.



With excitement building ahead of the competition, Coach Gaisah issued a passionate call to action, urging Ghanaians to unite in solidarity and cheer on their representatives on the continental stage.



He made the call during a media briefing put together by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



"Come out in your numbers and rally behind Team Ghana tomorrow," Coach Gaisah exclaimed, emphasizing the importance of community support in fueling the athletes' performance.



Amidst the unveiling of new athletic gear by the Ministry of Finance, designed to equip Team Ghana for success, Coach Gaisah expressed confidence in his athletes' abilities to shine on the international stage. With Benjamin Azamati leading the charge in the sprint events, Gaisah believes that the collective support of the Ghanaians will serve as a catalyst for outstanding performances.



He said he remains steadfast in his belief that Team Ghana has the talent and determination to make the nation proud.



Meanwhile, to reward the performance of athletes at the games, the Ministry has made a package for sportsmen and women who perform well. They announced that gold medalists will be given $3,000, silver medalists take home $2,000 and bronze medalists get $1,000. Also, a per diem of GHS 1,000 for 14 days will be made available for all athletes.