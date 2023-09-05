Come in your numbers to support us – Kudus tasks Kumasi fans ahead of CAR clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Mohammed Kudus is rallying fan support for the Black Stars ahead of the Thursday fixture

Black Stars attacker, Mohammed Kudus has called on football lovers in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi to come in their numbers to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, August 7, 2023.



The Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday will play host to Central African Republic in their final Group G game as part of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.



Ahead of the game, the talisman in a video shared by the official account of the Black Stars on social media called on fans in Kumasi to come out and support the team as they take on their opponents.



“Kumasi fans, this is Mohammed Kudus. I am back in Kumasi on Thursday, come in your numbers to support us. Let’s go Ghana!” he said.



The Black Stars on Monday held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



GhanaWeb had earlier reported the arrival of some 11 players including skipper, Andre Ayew in camp. Coach Chris Hughton has made some 25 call ups for the fixture.



The team currently lodged at the Alisa Hotel in Accra will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday where they will begin preparations before hosting CAR on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars will also engage Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium two days later.





