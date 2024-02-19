Come and support us - Medeama President rallies support ahead of Ahly clash

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Medeama’s bankroller, Moses Parker, has called on Ghanaians to show the club the maximum support when they face Al Ahly in a crucial CAF Champions League tie.



This is the last but one game of the group, and Medeama will need a win to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stage.



According to Parker, the game is not Medeama against Al Ahly but Ghana against Egypt, hence, Ghanaians should show up for the Mauve and Yellows.



“Ghanaians should come and support Medeama. It is Ghana versus Egypt now. That is how the game is,” Parker emphasized.



He also acknowledged that Al Ahly is a strong opponent, pointing out that the Reds have a significant number of their players in the Egypt national team.



“If you look at Al Ahly, their team is very strong. Look at the Egypt national team; almost 10 players have played for them.”



Medeama are bottom of the group with 4 points, while Al Ahly leads with 6 points. Belouizdad and Young Africa occupy the second and third spots, respectively, with 5 points each.



