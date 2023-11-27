Come and play for Black Stars - Ghanaians appeal to Kobbie Mainoo after Everton performance

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The imperious performance by 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in their win over Everton has ignited spirited calls on social media for him to play for Ghana.



The young midfielder was outstanding in United’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Goodison Park.



Mainoo was dominant in the game, controlling the midfield for United who recorded their biggest away win in the Premier League for the past two seasons.



After the game, Manchester United players and coaches were full of praise for the youngster for his impressive performance.



Neville, a Manchester United legend praised him highly, describing his performance as outstanding.



"There's an 18-year-old out thGaryere who looks more composed than anyone," said Neville on co-commentary during the game.



"Mainoo has been Manchester United's best player by a street. A brilliant, brilliant Premier League debut from him."



Speaking in a post-match interview, Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes said Kobbie Mainoo was his Man of the Match.



He said despite his age, the teenager has so much quality and never makes a mistake.



"A great match. For me, he is the man of the match. He put in a great performance. He is comfortable with the ball and never makes a mistake. For his age he has so much qualities. He sees things before others,” Bruno Fernandes said after the win over Everton.



Born in Stockport, England, Mainoo is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents who are both Ghanaians.



Mainoo could also play for England where he was born and has been living with his parents.



On social media, Ghanaians are calling for his inclusion in the Black Stars with pleas to him to pick Ghana over England.





Mainoo is a baller. If he chooses to play for Ghana while Kudus is doing a madness, that Premier League x GH combo might be back in a big way. pic.twitter.com/A6JgSduMfY — GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) November 26, 2023

Kobbie Mainoo dropped a man of the match performance in his first Premier League start for Manchester United.



Will we ever see him in a Ghana Black Stars shirt ? pic.twitter.com/TCyOfPhMh4 — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 26, 2023

Do you think the Ghana Black Stars need Kobbie Mainoo? pic.twitter.com/sP49pXMm4v — Manuel (@manuel_UtD) November 26, 2023

Is there anyway Ghana football association will convince Kobbie Mainoo to play for us ?? pic.twitter.com/Vp6CltZl8U — item 13 ???????????? (@johnnie_swager) November 26, 2023

Ghana has as much chance of Kobbie Mainoo playing for them as Nigeria does Bukayo Saka https://t.co/uWUbu4HW2y — . (@tsnmknd) November 26, 2023

He’s coming to play for Ghana https://t.co/5ts4Z3cbr3 — Nyim-Asare III (@yawsoul_) November 26, 2023

Ghana FA better start making inquired about Kobbie Mainoo before it’s too late. Not a bad premier league debut ! — HypeManTuga (@SamTuga9) November 26, 2023

My learned friend was worried about Kobbie Mainoo @JiggyESQ haha. All I could do was shake my head.



When I saw that boys deltoids up close in that pic he took in Ghana I knew the lad was ready to shoulder the world. — Q.M (@QualifiedMan_) November 26, 2023

If only Ghana had Mainoo and Doku????️???????? — Kojo???? (@dbdreloadedd) November 26, 2023