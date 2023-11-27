You are here: HomeSports2023 11 27Article 1888082

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Come and play for Black Stars - Ghanaians appeal to Kobbie Mainoo after Everton performance

Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo

The imperious performance by 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in their win over Everton has ignited spirited calls on social media for him to play for Ghana.

The young midfielder was outstanding in United’s 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Goodison Park.

Mainoo was dominant in the game, controlling the midfield for United who recorded their biggest away win in the Premier League for the past two seasons.

After the game, Manchester United players and coaches were full of praise for the youngster for his impressive performance.

Neville, a Manchester United legend praised him highly, describing his performance as outstanding.

"There's an 18-year-old out thGaryere who looks more composed than anyone," said Neville on co-commentary during the game.

"Mainoo has been Manchester United's best player by a street. A brilliant, brilliant Premier League debut from him."

Speaking in a post-match interview, Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes said Kobbie Mainoo was his Man of the Match.

He said despite his age, the teenager has so much quality and never makes a mistake.

"A great match. For me, he is the man of the match. He put in a great performance. He is comfortable with the ball and never makes a mistake. For his age he has so much qualities. He sees things before others,” Bruno Fernandes said after the win over Everton.

Born in Stockport, England, Mainoo is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents who are both Ghanaians.

Mainoo could also play for England where he was born and has been living with his parents.

On social media, Ghanaians are calling for his inclusion in the Black Stars with pleas to him to pick Ghana over England.





















