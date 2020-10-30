Sports News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful makes Ghana return after a two-year absence to face Sudan

Black Stars defender, Harrison Afful

Columbus Crew defender, Harrison Afful has been recalled into the Ghana national team for the first time in two years after being named in the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan next month.



The 34-year-old right-back is returning to the team for the first time since he featured for the Black Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on November 18, 2018.



Afful was named in the squad for the country's 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome but missed the two matches due to a late injury.



He has since been overlooked for subsequent call-ups after missing the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



Coach Charles Akonnor experimented with Brentford defender Tariqe Fosu who impressed in the two friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



But the Ghanaian gaffer has brought in the experienced Harrison Afful as an emergency cover as he assembles the crème de la crème for the double-header against a tricky Sudanese outfit.



The Black Stars will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 12 before flying to Khartoum for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, November 17.



Coach Akonnor, 46, will be hoping to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

