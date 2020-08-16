Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Columbus Crew president believes Emmanuel Boateng is a valuable addition to the team

Boateng has joined Columbus Crew

President of Columbus Crew SC, Tim Bezbatchenko has stressed that the signing of winger Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng gives the team a massive squad boost.



The Major League Soccer (MLS) Club on Saturday, August 16, 2020, completed the signing of the Ghanaian international for the ongoing season.



Speaking on the acquisition of the forward, club president Tim Bezbatchenko says he is excited with the recruitment.



“Emmanuel is a veteran, dynamic player who brings eight years of professional experience to our Club, and we are excited to welcome him to Columbus,” said the Crew SC President.



He further emphasized that the experience of Emmanuel Boateng in the MLS means he adds a lot to the team.



“We believe Emmanuel’s speed on the flank and his familiarity with MLS makes him a valuable addition to our roster. We also want to thank Axel for his time with Crew SC, and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his career”, Tim Bezbatchenko added as quoted on the official website of the club.

