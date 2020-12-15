Soccer News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Columbus Crew in talks with midfielder Emmanuel Boateng over contract renewal

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

Columbus Crew is locked in discussion with Ghanaian midfielder, Emmanuel Boateng over the renewal of his contract.



The short-term contract of the 26-year-old has ended but the Major Soccer League side says they are in talks with the forward about a new deal.



Boateng was traded to the Crew on August 14 for center back Axel Sjoberg, who didn’t make an appearance with the Crew after signing with the club in the offseason from the Colorado Rapids.



Before joining MLS, Boateng spent three seasons with Helsingborgs IF of the Allsvenskan – Sweden’s top-flight – from 2013-2015.



During his time in Sweden, the midfielder made 37 appearances, scoring four goals.



He is a graduate of Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy, Boateng played collegiate soccer at the University of California, Santa Barbara during the 2012 season.

