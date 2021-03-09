Sports News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah sets sights on retaining MLS title

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah has said that his target ahead of the 2021 MLS season is to help his club retain the title.



The 30-year-0ld led the Gold and Blacks to Major League Soccer triumph in 2020 after playing a key role as captain and leader of the team.



Mensah played 28 games and was outstanding in defense, as the Ohio-based team became successful last year.



The ex-Ghana U-20 star has returned to the United States to begin preseason for the new campaign, and Mensah maintains that the goal remains the same.



"We have the same goal to win the ultimate. Preseason is always tough but we take it day by day and prepare for the first game and the second and we go on and approach the season very strong," he told the club’s official website.



Mensah is set to begin his fifth season with the club as Crew prepares for the champions league and the regular season in April.



Columbus Crew plays Real Estelli in the CONCACAF Champions League next month.