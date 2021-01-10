Sports News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Collin Quaner to wear No.45 for St Mirren

Collin Quaner holding his jersey

Collin Quaner will wear the No.45 shirt for Scottish Premier League side St Mirren.



The German-born Ghanaian forward completed his transfer to the club as a free agent after leaving English side Huddersfield Town AFC in the summer transfer window.



The 29-year-old joins the club on a deal until the end of the season.



Collin began his career at Fortuna Dusseldorf in his native Germany, before spells at Arminia Bielefeld, FC Ingolstadt, Hansa Rostock and VfR Aalen before joining Union Berlin in 2015.



His form in Germany’s capital led to a move to English side Huddersfield Town in January 2017. Collin became a cult hero at the Terriers as he played his role in the club securing promotion to the English Premier League before leaving the club in July 2020.



Collin is likely to be named in the squad for the St Johnstone match next weekend.



He is expected to play a key role in helping the club finish higher on the league table.



St Mirren are currently 8th on the league log with 23 points after 20 matches played thus far.