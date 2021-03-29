Colchester United midfielder Kwame Adubofour Poku makes debut for Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Colchester midfielder Kwame Adubofour Poku made his Ghana bow in the side's 3-1 win over Sao Tome in a final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.



The 19-year-old replaced Ajax star Mohammed Kudus and lasted few minutes on the pitch at the Accra Sports stadium.



Despite Ghanaians raising concerns about his call-up he has capped for the country.



France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.



Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gifted the visitors a goal after Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho capitalized on a goalkeeping howler to grab a consolation.



Ghana end Group C as winners on 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.



