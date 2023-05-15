'Coaching is not about talking' - Karim Zito tackles Skyy FC's Christian Lokko

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC tactician, Abdul Karim Zito has hit out at Skyy FC coach Christian Lokko for failing to put his words into action on the field of play.



The Still Believe reached their first FA Cup final with a 2-1 win over Skyy at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, May 13 2023.



Sylvester Simba opened the scoring for Dreams FC just 2 minutes into the game and Ali Huzaif doubled their advantage after 18 minutes.



Skyy halved the deficit before recess through Eric Antwi Konadu on 35 minutes.



The Division One side saw more of the ball after recess but Dreams contained them to maintain the score line until full time.



Zito believes his side did the needful by advancing to the final of the competition. He told StarTimes: "I wasn't surprised the way they (Skyy) played, you understand me. Because the sense of purpose in their game wasn't there. They were trying to do something but we were here to qualify so when you see the way we were playing, we were more offensive.



"...Coaching is about an objective. Your objective carries you. You fight for what you want. It's not talking, talking. It's going there and applying the correct method that will suit your objective for the game. To me, our game plan worked to perfection."



Dreams FC will know their opponents in the final when Nsoatreman lock horns with King Faisal at the same venue on Sunday.