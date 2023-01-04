Coaching is my destiny - Kwasi Appiah avails himself for vacant job

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has availed himself of the vacant Black Stars job.



The former Ghana defender was sacked from his role as a coach in January 2020 despite a good start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Following his departure, three coaches including his former assistant Charles Kwablan Akonnor have handled the Black Stars.



After the World Cup, Otto Addo stepped down as coach of the Black Stars.



“The fact that I have not come out to say I have stopped coaching, if the opportunity comes and I can help why not?” he said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.



“Once coaching is my destiny if I’m approached and I can help why not.”



The Ghana Football Association are in a hunt for a new manager ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana sit top of Group D in the qualifiers after two matches.