Coaching as a major challenge in Ghana - Ibrahim Sunday disagrees with GFA president

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player, Ibrahim Sunday, has offered a differing perspective on the notion that Ghana lacks competent football coaches, challenging claims made by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku.



During the GFA's congress in Kumasi, Okraku had cited coaching and refereeing as significant challenges facing Ghana football.



However, Sunday expressed his firm belief in the existence of highly skilled coaches in the Ghana.



"People think we don't have good coaches. But I believe we have good coaches," Sunday asserted in an interview with Citi Sports.



Moreover, Sunday suggested that the selection process for national team and club players could be a contributing factor to the perceived coaching challenges in the country.



"“Maybe the materials they are working with are the problem. They have the materials, but [are they] the right materials?



“Maybe selecting the players for the national team or [from] the clubs is the problem they have. We have to encourage and support them. They will do better in the future.”