Coaches do little in Hearts, Kotoko matches – Ashantigold assistant coach

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ashantigold assistant manager, Thomas Duah, has opened up ahead of his side's game against Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, April 10, 2021.



The miners will play host to the Phobians on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.



Ahead of the game, Thomas Duah has disclosed that players automatically gear up for games involving Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Speaking to Kessben FM, he said players take up responsibilities, leaving coaches with less to do in games involving the two biggest clubs in Ghana.



“It is easy because coaches don’t have to say much ahead of games like Ashgold against Hearts."



"The players turn themselves up when it is Kotoko or Hearts of Oak. Coaches will have a brief talk but the players’ confidence shows they are playing Kotoko or Hearts. So I think coaches have only 20% (involvement), they (Players) give 100% which makes it easy,” he said.