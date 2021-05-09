Coach Yusif Basigi, three others shortlisted for coach of the month award for April

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Four coaches who excelled with their teams in the Women’s Premier League in the month of April have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month award. They include Yussif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies, Joe Nana Adarkwa of Ampen Darkoa Ladies, Frank Oswald Sam of Police Ladies and Alex Kamara of Ashtown Ladies.



Yussif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)



Yussif Basigi led his side to 4 wins in four matches played in the month of April. He won three at home and one away win to register a 100% percent record. Hasaacas Ladies scored 13 goals and conceded just one; they won 5:1 against Lady Strikers, 3:0 against Immigration Ladies and 4:0 against Thunder Queens. Hasaacas Ladies sit at the top of the Southern zone League table with 27 points, 2 points richer than second-placed Berry ladies.



Joe Nana Adarkwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Being nominated for this award for the third time, Joe Nana Adarkwa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies has been phenomenal in the Northern zone with his team. He guided them to three wins and a draw in the month of April. His side are yet to lose a match and lie first on the league table with 29 points, 11 points ahead of second place Kumasi Sports Academy.



Frank Oswald Sam (Police Ladies)



With two crucial away wins and two draws for Police Ladies in the month of April, Coach Oswald Sam helped his side climb to 4th on the League table. He led his side to two straight wins on the road – defeated Ejumako based Soccer Intellectuals in a difficult encounter that ended 4-1, and followed up with a 3:1 win against Thunder Queens at the Tema Community 8 school Park.



Alex Kamara (Ashtown Ladies)



Alex Camara led his side in winning two away games and two draws in the month of April. The first was a 1-0 away victory at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium against Northern Ladies. The team then travelled to Coronation Park at Sunyani and again recorded a slim 1:0 victory over Prisons Ladies – a win at a very difficult ground.



Winner of the Coach of the month for April will take home a 43inch NASCO TV set from our Electronics partner NASCO Electronics.