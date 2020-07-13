Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Coach Yusif Basigi sends caution to Asante Kotoko new board

Head coach of Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi

The Head Coach of Ghana’s Under 20 female team, The Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi has cautioned the newly-constituted Board of Asante Kotoko to respect the views of the only female member, Evelyn Nsiah-Asare.



Nsiah Asare, a staunch advocate of women’s football was a surprise name when the Life Patron of Asante Kotoko made public the list of board members for the club. She has closely followed and studied the game from close range and has really matured along the line to become one of the admirable football administrators in the country.



Coach Basigi who has eulogized Evelyn Nsiah Asare, wants the board to grant her the needed audience during deliberations and not in any way let her feel intimidated.



“I have known Evelyn for more than twenty years, first as mates at the University of Education Winneba, and now as colleagues in Ghana football; and trust me, she is very sincere but tough, deep and very committed, and I believe she will perform on her new role at Kotoko; however, I urge the Board not to intimidate her because she is a woman, and the only woman in their midst; rather, they should give her the needed audience” Yusif Basigi advised.



In his subsequent delivery, Basigi confirmed Nsiah Asare as a lifelong Asante Kotoko fan and trusts that she will be able to match expectations with reality in her new role.



“I know her way back at the University, she is a staunch Kotoko fan, and was always displaying Kotoko paraphernalia, asking for latest Kotoko news and match scores etc; she always wanted to serve Kotoko, and I am happy for her now, she can even help Kotoko to build a solid female team”, he said.



Coach Yusif Basigi made these pronouncements in a dialogue with Sports Personalities organized by the leadership Western Region Sports Broadcasters Association (WERSBA) as part of a series of virtual meetings.



Evelyn Nsiah Asare is the current Director of Sports at the Sunyani Technical University. She holds two Masters (MBA Logistics and Supply Chain Management and M.Phil, Procurement Management and is also a possessor of CAF license C coaching certificate. She has served on various Committees of both the Ghana FA and CAF.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.