Coach Yaw Preko names Medeama squad to face Liberty

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Medeama lock horns with Liberty Professionals in a match Day-23 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.



The two teams shared the spoils in a barren draw at the Akoon park in the corresponding fixture on December 21.



However, things have changed dramatically between the two sides since their last meeting.



Medeama have revived their campaign in a flamboyant style to reclaim top spot after fourth successive victories in the top-flight.



Victories over Dreams FC, Legon Cities, Asante Kotoko and Sunday’s 3-0 demolishing of Ebusua Dwarfs have put the Mauve and Yellows in the driving seat at the summit of the table.



They come up against an improved Liberty Professionals side who are just a point above the relegation zone.



The scientific soccer lads managed successive wins over Elmina Sharks, Berekum Chelsea and Techiman Eleven Wonders but lost 2-0 at Great Olympics in their last encounter last weekend.



Ahead of the crucial meeting between the two sides, Medeama have team news updates which hinge on suspension, injuries and new additions.



Here are the latest updates in Yaw Preko’s camp:



Amed Toure



The Ivorian-born striker has been ruled out of the match after picking a calf injury after scoring in the side’s 3-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at home. He will most likely miss the next game against West African Football Academy next week as well.



Richard Boadu



The midfielder is suspended for the match over yellow card accumulation. He picked his third yellow card in the side’s win over Ebusua Dwarfs last Sunday.



Abass Mohammed



The striker makes the squad that travels to Sogakope to battle Liberty Professionals for the first time since the start of the second half of the season.



Bright Enchill



The left-back returns to the squad after serving his suspension in the side’s heavy win over Ebusua Dwarfs. Enchill returns means Fatawu Sulemana, who provided an assist in the win over the Crabs loses his place in the team.



Theophilus Anobah



The winger makes the traveling 21-man squad for the trip to Sogakope for the first time since he joined at the start of the second round of the season.



Agyei Boakye



The midfielder makes the squad for the match against Liberty Professionals after missing out on the matches against Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs.



Owusu Dacosta



Third-choice goalkeeper Owusu Dacosta makes the 21-man squad for just the second since the start of the second round.



Medeama’s 21-man squad for Liberty Professionals



1.Frank Boateng (GK)



2.Eric Ofori Antwi (GK)



3. Owusu Dacosta (GK)



4. Ibrahim Yaro



5. Zana Coulibaly



6. Bright Enchill



7. Vincent Atingah



8. Baba Musah



9. Rashid Alhassan



10. Daniel Egyin



11. Benjamin Arthur



12. Eric Kwakwa



13. Rashid Nortey



14. Agyei Boakye



15. Theophilus Anobah



16. Zakaria Mumuni



17. Ebenezer Ackahbi



18. Kwasi Donsu



19. Joseph Tetteh Zutah (C)



20. Abass Mohammed



21. Prince Opoku Agyemang