Coach Yaw Preko earns famous back-to-back victories over Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Medeama SC, Yaw Preko has become the only coach to have successfully beaten Asante Kotoko back-to-back in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The coach over the weekend led his side, Medeama SC, to beat the Porcupines 2-1 at their adopted home, the Len Clay Sports Stadium in matchday 21 of the domestic league.



Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi gave the Porcupines an early lead after heading in Ibrahim Imoro’s cross in the 12th minute. However, Prince Opoku Agyemang levelled up with a brilliant strike after Kotoko’s defence went to sleep. Richard Boadu sealed the win with deflected shot eluded Razak Abalora for the winner.



The victory on Saturday becomes the second time coach Yaw Preko has beaten Kotoko in the ongoing campaign.



During his short stint with Accra Great Olympics, Preko led the ‘Dade Boys’ to earn a famous 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in an away fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round of the league.



A sublime free-kick from Captain Gladson Awako put Olympics ahead before Maxwell Abbey’s perfectly placed strike secured the three points for Great Olympics.



It now appears that the coach has become a sting in a tale as the only one with antidote to beating the Porcupines.



Asante Kotoko’s first defeat to coach Preko came during the reign of former coach Maxwell Konadu and now his successor coach Mariano Baretto has also tasted his fair share of the cake.



Speaking after the game over the weekend, Coach Preko said, “We know Kotoko is a big club but we are here to write our name.”



Medeama’s win over the weekend takes them to the top of the league table with 36 points, just a point difference with Kotoko.



