Coach Samuel Boadu opens up on returning to Hearts of Oak

Former Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu, has finally responded to rumors that he is set to return to Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians parted ways with Dutch coach Martin Koopman after a string of poor performances in the first half of the season.



Rumours have been rife that Boadu, who guided Hearts to the Premier League title in 2021 after a decade-long wait, is in line to make a return to the club.



He also won two FA Cup titles and the President's Cup against Asante Kotoko during his first stint with the Phobians.



In a recent interview, Boadu was asked by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah if he had been contacted by Hearts about a possible return.

"I have not heard anything," Boadu replied.



Boadu was recently at the Baba Yara Stadium to support both Dreams FC and Medeama in their respective African club competitions.



It remains to be seen whether Boadu will return to Hearts, but his comments suggest that he is open to the possibility.



