Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Coach Samuel Boadu names 20 man squad to face WAFA

Accra Hearts of Oak Coach, Samuel Boadu

New coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has announced his 20 man squad to face West African Football Academy (WAFA) later this afternoon.



The phobians will host WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium in a crunch fixture in their matchday 17 clash in what will be the first game for former Medeama coach Samuel Boadu.



Samuel Boadu joined Hearts of Oak last week on a three-year deal after resigning from Medeama and has been charged to help the club recapture their glory days.



Conspicously missing from the 20 man squad is new arrival Salifu Ibrahim while striker Abednego Tetteh is also missing.Below is Hearts of Oak 20-man squad list for the game;



GOALKEEPERS: Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah.



DEFENDERS: Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, William Denkyi, James Serwornu, Nuru Sulley, Larry Sumaila



MIDFIELDERS: Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Emmanuel Nettey, Salifu Ibrahim, Michelle Sarpong.



STRIKERS: Patrick Razak, Abednego Tetteh, Victor Aidoo, Isaac Mensah