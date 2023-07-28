Coach Prosper Ogum will succeed at Kotoko once again - Amos Frimpong

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, has expressed confidence in Prosper Narteh Ogum's return to the club, predicting a successful second stint for the coach.



Ogum resigned from his position after guiding Asante Kotoko to their 24th Premier League title in the 2021/22 campaign.



Amos Frimpong professed that Ogum's return will be a positive development for the club. He highlighted that although Ogum lacked extensive experience during his first tenure, he still managed to win the Premier League title.



“The second coming of Prosper Narteh Ogum will be a good thing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko because in his first coming, he did not have a lot of experience but he still managed to win the Premier League title. Coming back again, I am pretty sure he has gathered a lot of experience," the ex-Kotoko captain said.



"This time around, he is going to work harder than the first time and also wins a lot of trophies for the club.”



“A lot will be expected from him this time around, most of the players he worked with in his first stint are not there, so he’s going to work with different players this time around.”



He added, “This will be a very good challenge for him, and I think the experience he has also gathered at the national side [Black Galaxies], will help him. With all this, I think he is going to guide Asante Kotoko to more trophies.”



Having gained experience at the national level as the Assistant Coach for the Black Galaxies, Frimpong believes Ogum's expertise will be beneficial to Asante Kotoko.



He sees the challenge of working with a new set of players as an opportunity for Ogum to showcase his capabilities.



Ogum's return to Asante Kotoko comes after a one-year absence. Despite leaving the club after securing their first Ghana Premier League title in eight years, he is expected to oversee the team's recruitment and pre-season training as they aim for an improved performance in the upcoming season, which commences on September 15.





JNA/NOQ