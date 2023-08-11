Coach Prince Koffie's African Stars SC end Botswana tour with no defeat in four games

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian coach, Prince Koffie is already doing wonders in Namibia with top-flight side African Stars Soccer Club.



As the team gears up for the upcoming Namibian season, coach Prince Koffie led the team to Botswana to engage in some high-profile games.



The team played in four matches and were unbeaten in all the games, winning three and drawing one.



In the thrilling matches, African Stars SC showed great quality with victories over three dominant teams in Botswana.



They beat Masitoaka 4-1, then put three past Gaborone 0-3, and held to a goalless stalemate with Police XI, before ending the tour with a 2-0 win over Township Rollers FC.



Touching on his team’s impressive performance in Botswana, coach Prince Coffie commended his charges for putting up great displays in the game.



According to him, the games afforded him the chance to try out some tactical innovations, and he is impressed with how his charges implemented what they were taught at the training ground.



He also explained that the exposure giving the players will give them the needed confidence and boost to excel when the Namibian football season resumes.



African Stars SC have also been paired with the Zambian side Power Dynamos FC in the CAF Champions League.







KPE