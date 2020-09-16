Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Coach Prince Koffie backs Akonoor's decision to retain Andre Ayew as Black Star captain

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Experienced Ghanaian gaffer, Prince Koffie has given his support to coach Charles Akonnor for retaining Andre Dede Ayew as the skipper of the Black Stars.



Ayew was appointed as the skipper of the Black Stars by Kwasi Appiah ahead of the 2019 AFCON, taking over from Asamoah Gyan.



Reacting to the story on AGBOO 92.9 FM, coach Koffie stated that, he is ok with the decision taken by Akonnor as he believes that it is a step in the right direction.



“I think it is a step in the right direction by Coach CK Akonnor, we all know the pedigree of Dede as far as the Senior National Team is concerned.”



“Additionally, Dede possesses a great deal of leadership acumen both on and off the pitch” he outlined.



Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Teye Partey was named as the deputy captain while Richard Ofori takes the second deputy captain position.

