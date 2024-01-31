Coach Opeele takes on Data Bank CEO for accepting Black Stars coach searching job

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Former assistant coach of the Black Starlets, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has launched a campaign against the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of Data Bank, Kojo Addae-Mensah as a member of the committee charged with identifying and recruiting the next Black Stars coach.



Coach Opeele believes that Kojo Addae-Mensah who has been a constant critic of the Kurt Okraku administration should not accept an offer from him.



Opeele holds that the renowned investment banker is exhibiting some level of hypocrisy as he has accepted from the very administration he has been criticising.



Reacting to a story, announcing the appointment of Kojo Addae-Mensah, coach Opeele said “The Banker who questioned Kurt over his failed unfulfilled promises 5 months ago, unshamefully joins the GFA Coaching Search bandwagon. conventional wisdom is now smashed into smithereens.



In another post, coach Opeele said “Consistency and Integrity in the things we say or criticise is Key. We all the problem of Ghana Football. We all wish it is down until we are apart.”.



Kojo Addae Mensah was appointed to the committee following the withdrawal of private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah.



The Committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, also includes Professor Joseph Mintah, Sports Ministry Chief Director, William Caesar Kartey, and Ghanaian Football legend Opoku Nti.



The committee has three weeks to recommend the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council for approval.



The Black Stars left the 2023 AFCON, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.





