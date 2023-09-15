Coach Opeele slams 'impatient' Ghanaian youth as he reacts to murder of Rev Osei Kofi's in-law

Sports News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng has labelled Ghanaian youth as impatient in their pursuit of success.



His assertion was in reaction to the arrest of a 22-year-old prime suspect John Allister who allegedly murdered his boss who happens to be the daughter-in-law of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Reverend Osei Kofi.



In a tweet, Opeele remarked that such individuals would be criticizing authorities and asserting that they have failed young people while the latter sought to pursue quick success.



"This same guy will be on Twitter insulting NPP/NDC leaders that they have failed the youth. All the youth of today want is quick money no patience."



It emerged that Alister allegedly murdered his boss and businesswoman in Kumasi on Friday, September 8, 2023. The deceased by the name Efia Ahenkan is the wife of the son of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Reverend Osei Kofi.



Chilling details of the incident as divulged by ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah indicate that the woman known as Efia Ahenkan was the wife of Reverend Osei Kofi who is based in London, United Kingdom.



Per Kwaku Yeboah’s narration of events, Princess Efia was allegedly stabbed by her house help whom she recruited barely months ago in Kumasi.



After allegedly perpetrating the murder and leaving Kumasi, Alister was taken into custody in Accra.



A video circulating on social media shows John Allister in handcuffs, being interrogated by an unidentified individual regarding the whereabouts of the stolen items.



In the video, John acknowledges that he has sold everything he took from the victim's residence and offers to take the said individual to the person who purchased the items, as he claims to have that person's contact information.





