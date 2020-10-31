Sports News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Coach Opeele offers strong defence for Ghana call-up for Lomotey, reveals attacks

Emmanuel Lomotey has been called up by Coach Akonnor for the Black Stars' next game

Ghana's leading coaching pundit Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has strongly defended the decision of coach Charles Ck Akonnor to call Emmanuel Lomotey in the Black Stars squad, revealing that people have used phantom numbers from abroad to attack him for stating his views on the matter.



The experienced former Kotoko coach says Lomotey, like any other young player, must be given the chance and time to establish himself in the squad made up of experienced players.



The France-based midfielder was named in the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers against Sudan on Friday which has drawn some criticism towards the Black Stars coach.



The Amiens player was among the players heavily criticised following the Black Stars 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mali in the friendly played in Turkey earlier this month.



The call-up of player, who plays in the French second tier, has sparked some criticism in the fact that top players like Fiorentina star Alfred Duncan of the Italian Serie A not were given the call-up.



Critics of the call-up say China-based duo of Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Boateng, as well as UEFA top competition players Majeed Ashimeru and Osman Bukari, should have been considered.



With Lomotey playing three matches so far in the French second tier while all the others play regularly with top-flight sides in Europe, the Amiens player's call-up has been questioned in some quarters.



But Opeele has offered other reasons why the France-based player might have been given the chance revealing he has been a subject of attacks following his decision insisting some of those attacking him have got skewed reasons.



"For many months now, an unidentifiable person sends me voice note on my WhatsApp from Europe most times attacking Emmanuel Lomotey etc etc. I still have those voices. I have realised it is personal," Opeele wrote.



"Anyways, I personally understand many criticism of the young chap in the team. However, he played so well for the U23 in Egypt and has played three games for his side in Amiens.



The former Ghana U17 assistant coach says that young players who have played for the country's junior national teams in the past must be supported to graduate to the senior national team.



Opeele insists not having one good outing in one match is not a good enough reason to ostracise a player who played for the country's U23 side.



"Okay, much was not seen of him in Turkey against Mali but he must be given another chance. Why say this Opeele? Yes, because of his height in the center of our midfield: two for his distribution like he did for the U23 on a good day or adapting to the team," Opeele wrote.



"I personally, believe many wants to kill him with a sledgehammer because of his past stint with Dreams but let us look at him as a technical player for the future.



"I still do not dispute your views though but this is mine."



Ghana have been preparing for the matches with two friendly games against Mali and Qatar.



The West African giants lost 3-0 against the Eagles but recovered to thump 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar 5-1 in the second match.



Coach Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.



The four-time Africa champions will play as guests to Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 12, before making a trip to Khartoum for the return encounter five days later.

