Coach Opeele ‘fights’ NDC’s Dzifa Gunu over Bawumia’s position on LGBT+

Things got a bit heated between former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng, and Dzifa Gunu, an activist of the National Democratic Congress, over the position of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on activities of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT+) community in Ghana.



Words like ‘rubbish and stupid’ featured in the brief exchange on social media as Opeele sought to make Dzifa Gunu appreciate his viewpoint that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not the final authority on issues in the country.



Dzifa Gunu, in his reaction to Bawumia’s public condemnation of the LGBT+ community, shared a photo with the caption, “If Bawumia truly is against the practice of LGBTQUI in Ghana then he should tell his boss to sign the bill into law.”



Coach Opeele, who is a self-confessed Bawumia supporter, replied, “You guys sometimes just talk rubbish. Even your own girlfriend or kid can you tell them what to do at all times?”



Dzifa Gunu fought back on why he believes that Dr Bawumia as the vice president has a role to play in the coming into force of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2021, also known as the anti-gay bill.



Dzifa posted “It’s very stupid on your part to come tell us we talk 'rubbish.' He is a public figure and he must demonstrate sincerity.”



What Bawumia said about LGBT+ activities



Speaking at the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Kumasi, Dr. Bawumia told thousands of Muslims that he is strongly against the practice because his faith as a Muslim is against the practice, and so is Christianity and Ghana's social norms.



"I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.



"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, with no 'ifs' or 'buts.' No shades of grey," he stated.



Dr. Bawumia was equally unequivocal in stating that as president, he will continue to be strongly against it in line with his personal beliefs, the stance of Ghana's leading religious groups, as well as the Ghanaian society.



"I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocally forbid," he said.





