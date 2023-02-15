Coach Opeele drags Randy Abbey into social media feud with Sam George

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Former national Under-17 assistant coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng has challenged the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George to use Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana to advance his campaign against the Ghana Football Association.



Opeele is daring Sam George to use the show hosted by Dr Randy Abbey who is a member of the Executive Council of the GFA to make those claims against the FA.



The former Asante Kotoko coach believes that Sam George may not be able to make those claims on the show because it will be a slight on Dr Randy Abbey who is his good friend.



“ The MP sitting on tv3 to spew coefficient by the GFA is not enough. When he goes to his friend Randy Abbey show on Metro TV he should spew it in Randy face that Randy took coefficient to get us Coach Milo and had coefficient at the World Cup then we know he is a bold honorable,” he tweeted.



Opeele has been sparring with Sam George as the two men hold dissenting views on the state of Ghana football under Kurt Okraku.



Coach Opeele was the one who first went after Sam George after the MP made allegations against the Ghana Football Association.



In response to Sam George’s claims that the officials of the FA interfere in national team call-ups, Coach Opeele sought to belittle the MP with the claim that he is a novice in football.



“I monitored hue & cry by devil advocates in Gh that, GFA should sue an MP. Basically, The novice MP has no voice in soccer. How many fans know him? It is same way a sports person passing bad political comment would be overlooked cos the person has no voice in politics,” he tweeted.



What did Sam George say



Sam George in a Joy Prime interview made some wild allegations against the Ghana Football Association and its president.



Sam George said that the FA have settled on Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach because he can be manipulated.



“That [coaching] job they have given it to Chris Hughton already, so why are we wasting our time?” he quizzed on Joy Prime.



“They have given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate, someone they can use to do their business, someone they can tell him to bring his team selection [with changes being made with regards to agency call-ups] regardless of how long the person has played or not played.



“People are using GFA to make money; they are using it to feed their family.”



When asked whether he had proof of his comments, he said, “Tell me how Baba Rahman found his way to the last squad at the final game at the World Cup [v Uruguay]. What ball did he play? What ball had he played? Is Baba Rahman’s agent not our GFA president?”



