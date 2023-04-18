Coach Opeele details how GFA can integrate Stephen Appiah into their ranks

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng has suggested ways the Ghana Football Association (GFA) can integrate the former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah into their ranks.



Opeele put forward that there are many aspects of the game that the FA could exploit and make a good impact by putting Appiah in charge.



He advised that the FA integrates Appiah into other aspects like psychology, technical, tactics, or physical training rather than aiding him to become a head coach.



"I saw something on a GFA portal saying Stephen Appiah is taking up the CAF license B course, I think it looked POPULIST and it is a TOTAL WASTE. Look, soccer has 4 COMPONENTS- tactics, technical, psychology, and physical," he wrote on Twitter.



He also cited that Appiah prioritizes his physique and works out really well, hence, the FA can integrate the ex-Juventus man in that sense.



"Appiah has shown love for physicals which we all have seen. Benard Lippet who supposedly has links in Germany, could help Appiah get attached for a GFA - German training in physicals. Appiah can be a solid Black Stars and all-national team physical trainer.



"And also serve as a source of motivation for the chaps.



"Playing football doesn't mean you should coach at all costs. Soccer has many branches. Let's spot the individual talents of our ex-players and exploit them well. Some can be trained scouts etc."



Stephen Appiah, in an interview, complained about the GFA not including former footballers in their ranks.



While making his case, he argued that football is run by footballers and not men who speak grammar.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.



“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.



EE/KPE