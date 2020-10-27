Sports News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Coach Opeele describes Kotoko's Fabio Gama as the new 'Mohammed Salah'

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Ghanaian coach cum football pundit, Isaac Opeele Boateng has described Asante Kotoko's new signing, Fabio Gama Dos Santos as the new 'Mohammed Salah'.



The Brazilian international joined the Porcupine Warriors on a 3-year deal after leaving Swedish side Jonkonping and he is expected to join his new teammates next week.



And according to Opeele, the 28-year-old midfielder has the requisites skills and qualities of Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.



"I have watched Fabio Gama carefully and he is the new Mohammed Salah for Kotoko and the Ghana Premier League," the former Asante Kotoko gaffer told Asempa FM.



"He has been scoring goals from the centre line and for me, he is a brilliant signing for Kotoko. He will add quality to the team and I hope to see him succeed at Kotoko."



"I know the past and present management will be hoping to see what Fabio Gama can offer the team but he is a brilliant player. His skills, control, and pace are amazing."



"The Kotoko players will learn from him. We should expect nothing but the best from the young Brazilian," he added.

