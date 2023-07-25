Coach Opeele calls for arrest of Adisadel student in viral social media video

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest an Adisadel College student who was seen assaulting a colleague in a viral video.



Opeele, in a Twitter post, called on the police to use the bully as a scapegoat to bar others from engaging in such an act.



He further stated that he would be upset if authorities at the school failed to take significant actions on the incident.



"@GhPoliceService can you please set an example with this foolish bully at Adisadel College." he tweeted.



"I will be disappointed in the Adisadel authorities if no action has been taken. A smallish person like me wouldn't have survived if this foolishness was happening in our time. Heartless," he added.



In the viral video, the culprit who is believed a final-year student held the victim from behind and moved him in between beds before slamming his face on one of the bunk beds.



The portion of the face that hit the bed immediately is swollen as other students look on.



A statement by Adisadel College noted that the incident happened on June 30, 2023 at the Quaque house.



The school disclosed that "affected student has been suspended, the one who recorded the incident and other witnesses who failed to report it will be subjected to varying degrees of sanctions as well as the house master and his deputy."



The move comes after GES issued a statement ordering the suspension of the student and asking that the police be invited into the matter as it contained assault.



FULL STATEMENT: UPDATE AND INTERIM ACTION ON THE ASSAULT INCIDENT ON ADISADEL CAMPUS



Pending final decision of Board of Governors and GES



The incident happened on the 30th of June, 2023 in Quaque house



1. The culprit will be outrightly dismissed and will have to write his exams at WAEC



2. The victim will also be suspended and will write his exams with parental escort.



3. The one who recorded the video will also be suspended externally for one week and also face internal suspension for another week.



4. The other students who were at the scene but did not intervene and also failed to report the incident will also face severe internal punishment.



5. The housemaster and his deputy will also be suspended immediately pending the outcome of the findings by GES





