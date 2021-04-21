Coach Maxwell Konadu wishes injured Justice Blay speedy recovery

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has sent a message of support to beleaguered Medeama midfielder Justice Blay.



The Medeama midfielder sustained a season-ending injury in his team's matchday 20 clash against Legon Cities at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



Legon Cities defender, Joseph Adjei injured the midfielder on the stroke of halftime in their clash at Tarkwa with a savage tackle.



The former Kotoko midfielder was grievously injured in what could be a career-threatening injury that will keep him out of action for at least 2-3 months meaning the midfielder's season has ended abruptly.



On the stroke of halftime on Sunday, the Legon Cities defender went in hard on a tackle from behind catching the right ankle of the Medeama defender.



The referee initially showed the Legon Cities defender a yellow card but after consultations with his assistant referees, he changed it to a red card.



Blay whose right ankle was broken from his foot was quickly assisted by the medics before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.



The player's season is definitely over after that horrendous injury as he must now undergo rehabilitation and treatment.



Maxwell Konadu who worked with Justice Blay during their time at Asante Kotoko has taken to his Twitter handle to throw his support behind the injured player as he wishes him a speedy recovery.



