Coach Martin Koopman facing dismissal at Hearts of Oak following poor start to the season

The fate of Hearts of Oak's coach, Martin Koopman, hangs in the balance as the club's leadership prepares to make a critical decision in the coming week, according to GHANASoccernet.



Koopman, an experienced manager brought in to improve the team following their dismal performance in the previous season, is currently facing a challenging tenure at the club.



After five matches in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak finds themselves mired in the relegation zone, occupying the 16th position on the league table with just five points to their name.



Koopman's record includes a single victory, two losses, and two draws, with one match still outstanding against Heart of Lions.



The team's struggles extend beyond their league position and have notably impacted their goal-scoring ability.



Hearts of Oak have managed to find the net only once this season, a solitary goal scored by Ramos Kashala against Nsoatreman FC in their second game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In the wake of a recent goalless draw against FC Samartex 1996, Koopman, during a post-match interview, sought to distance himself from responsibility for the club's goal-scoring woes.



Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism about improving the club's performance in their forthcoming fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars.



JNA