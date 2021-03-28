Coach Mariano Bareto will make Kotoko players fit- Ex-goalkeeper Isaac Amoako

Sports News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako says the current crop of players are going to be fit to compete for trophies under newly appointed coach Mariano Barreto.



The Porcupine Warriors announced the appointment of the Portuguese trainer on Friday 26 March 2021 together with two assistants.



Barreto comes in with his backroom staff including a physical trainer Pedro Manuel and a video analyst Miguel Bruno.



Isaac Amoako who has worked under the former Black Stars coach during Ghana's qualification to the Olympic Games in 2004 has given a clue on what the players should expect from the new coach.



“Mariano Barreto is a coach who ensures the physical well-being of his players. He’s hard-working and doesn’t entertain laziness”.Amoako told Sikka Sports



“His personal relationship is one that is very cordial".



"He will have a positive impact on the Kotoko team,” he added.